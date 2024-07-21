Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $625.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $600.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.76.

Shares of NFLX opened at $633.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $655.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

