Sapphire Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $470.57 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $470.57 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.31 or 0.05217689 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00043680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,825,160,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,486,173 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

