Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Major Shareholder Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Nvidia bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,676,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,707,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 187.1 %

SERV stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.