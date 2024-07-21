Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

