Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 25.70 ($0.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £107.36 million, a PE ratio of -285.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 25.90 ($0.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.10.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($20,092.26), for a total value of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,376,138,829.91). Insiders purchased a total of 12,083 shares of company stock worth $293,937 over the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.