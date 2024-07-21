Siacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.55 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $305.24 million and approximately $32.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,387.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00583531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00109013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00035184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.00243327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00069539 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

