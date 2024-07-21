SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 6.0 %
SGMA stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.88. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
