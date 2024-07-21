SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Hits $751.81 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $751.81 million and $2.25 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,380.49 or 0.99985175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011691 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00073410 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63148672 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,224,588.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

