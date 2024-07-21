Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) VP Sells $54,240.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Matthew Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00.

Shares of SWKS opened at $114.26 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

