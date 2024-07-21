Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

