South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,313,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,153,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,485,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,891,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.65. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

