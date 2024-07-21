SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.35. 53,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

