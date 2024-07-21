SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Position Boosted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.68% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.