Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

Spectral AI stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectral AI will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectral AI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.