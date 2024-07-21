Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
Spectral AI Stock Performance
Spectral AI stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectral AI will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spectral AI Company Profile
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
