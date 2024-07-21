Spirepoint Private Client LLC Acquires Shares of 1,656 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Dover by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Down 1.4 %

Dover stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

