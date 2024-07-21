Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys Shares of 12,880 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AT&T by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 359,198 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,910,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990,166. The firm has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

