Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys Shares of 3,651 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 84.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 236,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 108,533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 506,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 117,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 203,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Aflac by 13.8% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,323,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,470. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

