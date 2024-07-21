Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $397,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $437,420,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,415,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.63. 4,086,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,588. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

