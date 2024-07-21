Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $441,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 179,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 832,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after buying an additional 579,621 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 169,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 88,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,775,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,171,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

