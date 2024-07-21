Spirepoint Private Client LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $521,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 388,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 273,432 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 71.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 190,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 79,830 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 34.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,840. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

