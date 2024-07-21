Spirepoint Private Client LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFAV traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. 196,865 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.