Spirepoint Private Client LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,423 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Crestline Management LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,839. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

