Spirepoint Private Client LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.63. 4,468,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $1,118,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $1,118,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,578 shares of company stock valued at $104,113,439. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

