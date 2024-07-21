Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,151 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2,310.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Target by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.6 %

TGT stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.73. 3,186,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.