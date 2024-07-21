Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Sprott alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprott

Sprott Trading Down 0.6 %

Sprott stock opened at C$61.99 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$38.43 and a 52 week high of C$64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.76.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of C$56.01 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.7231713 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.