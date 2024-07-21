S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

STBA stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STBA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

