S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

