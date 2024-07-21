State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Get State Street alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,381,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,693,000 after acquiring an additional 385,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in State Street by 5.3% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after acquiring an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.