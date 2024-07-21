Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
NYSE SPLP opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10,138.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $764.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.