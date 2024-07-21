Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE SPLP opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10,138.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $764.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

