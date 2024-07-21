Steem Reaches Market Cap of $98.18 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $98.18 million and $14.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,035.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00586728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00108413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00240979 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00070258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,063,054 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

