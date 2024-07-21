StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.18 on Friday. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.