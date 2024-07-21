StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.