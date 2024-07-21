StockNews.com Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 3.0 %

GLDD opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,996,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

