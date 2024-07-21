StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 234,132 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

