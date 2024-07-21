StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $277.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $288.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

