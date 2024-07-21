StockNews.com Lowers NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NanoViricides Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

