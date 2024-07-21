StockNews.com Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

IMUX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $9,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

