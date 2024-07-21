STP (STPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.36 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. STP has a market capitalization of $92.29 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04808729 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $8,262,684.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

