SU Group Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:SUGP) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

SU Group’s (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 22nd. SU Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SU Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SUGP opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49. SU Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

About SU Group

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

