SU Group Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:SUGP) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

SU Group’s (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 22nd. SU Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
SU Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SUGP opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49. SU Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $5.86.
About SU Group
