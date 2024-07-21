Substratum (SUB) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $4.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,035.86 or 1.00077269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011551 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023886 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

