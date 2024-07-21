Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ZPTAF opened at $5.17 on Friday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.
