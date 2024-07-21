Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.87% of Surmodics worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Surmodics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of SRDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.66. 475,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRDX shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

