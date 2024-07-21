Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.