Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $226.70

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.70 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 280.61 ($3.64). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.46), with a volume of 204,249 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 250 ($3.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYNT

Synthomer Trading Down 4.8 %

About Synthomer

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £436.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.02.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.