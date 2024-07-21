Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 98,539 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

