TD Cowen Lowers Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $20.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $21.54 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

