TD Cowen Trims Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price to $4.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $808.50 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.51. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.