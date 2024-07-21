TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.47. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

