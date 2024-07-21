Telsey Advisory Group Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $4.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LESL. Mizuho decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $496.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 201,082 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

