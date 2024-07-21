TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $668.76 million, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $26,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $2,758,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

